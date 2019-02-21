It was only a month ago that Keeron Henderson was offered by the Army Black Knights, that was followed by his official visit to the academy, January 31 to be exact. It was on his OV that the 6-foot-2, 205 pounder extended his pledge to the coaching staff.

IN HIS OWN WORDS ...

“The conversation with Coach Juice and Coach Lewis was great,” Henderson explained. “They told me everything about West Point and what they have to offer they also told me the history behind West Point and after that I made my final decision. This is the best place I could possibly go to further my career and become a better citizen.” In addition to the aforementioned coaches, Henderson indicated that he had an opportunity to converse with head coach, Jeff Monken. “I spoke with Coach Monken as well about my commitment,” he added. “When I told Coach Monken that I was commenting to Army West Point he was extremely excited with my decision and proud to have me join the Brotherhood that was a special moment to remember.” According to Henderson, the West Point venue is enough to make any recruit want to be part of the academy and ranked football programs. “Man that’s a hard question, but for the most part I will say the Hudson River and how the Mountains surround it, also the amazing stadium and facilities everything was great,” declared Henderson, when asked what were some of items that stood out to him during his visit.

The up and coming prospect, went on to discuss what were the critical factors that lead to his final decision. “Football wise I made this decision because I want a team that’s filled with winners, a team that treats each other like family and it’s no better place to go to that’ll have that other than West Point,” he detailed. “I also looked at the great people that are there and that will make me a better person.” When it comes to the value added possibilities, Henderson says that it’s a match made in heaven. “I will be able to fit perfect with the 3-4 defense,” he stated. “It fits my style, they will have me as a outside linebacker (Sam) where I will rush the edge and also drop in coverage and with my speed and strength it will be the perfect fit for me.” Henderson’s first stop on his Army West Point journey will be the prep school, where he will polish up on those skills that saw him register 61solo tackles, 18 assist tackles, 11 TFLs, 16 QBH 3 sacks 1 FF and 1 FR during his 2018 senior campaign for their 4 time Highland Spring High School state championship team. The prospect out of Richmond (VA), who we have compared to former all-time Army sack leader Josh McNary, is now officially part of the 2019 recruiting class. Yes, Henderson wears same #44 as did McNary, when wearing the Black & Gold, and Henderson is also as solid defensive end/edge rusher as we all know that McNary was and like the former Army football great, Henderson recruiting fell under the radar as did McNary, who was actually a walk-on, but ended up playing in the NFL for Indianapolis Colts.