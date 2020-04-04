DE prospect Preston Carr expresses solid interest in Army West Point
The state of North Carolina is always a hotbed for talent and the Army staff or more specifically wide receiver coach Keith Gaither is recruiting hard in the Tar Heel state.This time is Defensive E...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news