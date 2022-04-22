DE Sean Donovan announces his commitment to Army West Point
Defensive end Sean Donovan out of Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, announced his college decision on Tuesday evening to Army West Point. Although the Black Knights were the 6-foot-1, 232...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news