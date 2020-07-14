 GoBlackKnights - Defensive back CJ Barnes is ready & set to make his way to Army West Point
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 06:14:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Defensive back CJ Barnes is ready & set to make his way to Army West Point

Defensive back CJ Barnes is ready to jump-start his Army football career at West Point
Defensive back CJ Barnes is ready to jump-start his Army football career at West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

The first wave from the 2020 Army Black Knights recruiting class descended on the United States Military Academy at West Point this weekend, as Reception Day kicked off yesterday for direct admits....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}