Defensive end prospect Tyrone Fowler elated by offer from Army West Point
Rivals 2-star athlete Lonnie Rice can no longer lay claim to being the only Wycote (PA) Bishop McDevitt High School player to hold an offer from the Army Black Knights, who finished the 2018 season...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news