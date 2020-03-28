We have an approximately 16,000 acre desert ranch in New Mexico,” shared Connie Barnard,” who was ultimately describing her son and Army Black Knights’ fullback Cade Barnard’s current S&C facility. “This is part of the headquarters adjacent to our yard (Pastureland inside headquarters complex).”

“Cade's got 50 X 120 pound hay bales to unload next {laughing},” added Connie.

As unorthodox as it might seem, many players are doing what they can to maintain themselves physically, with the hope that there will truly be light at the end of the tunnel. But in the case of the New York based school, whereby the state remains the hotbed and some experts predict that New York may be weeks away from reaching a peak in coronavirus ... it has truly upended daily life as have come to know it.