News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 06:03:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Direct vs Prep ... Who Plays - Who Stays?

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer
Bahutkg8weq71ssfs6ry
Former Rivals 3-star prospect and 4-year starter, Kenneth Brinson (GoBlackKnights.com)

Not too long from now, we’ll be reading the official list of plebe football recruits who have made it through the admissions process to arrive on campus on R-Day. Each of the varsity coaches takes ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}