Direct vs Prep ... Who Plays - Who Stays?
Not too long from now, we’ll be reading the official list of plebe football recruits who have made it through the admissions process to arrive on campus on R-Day. Each of the varsity coaches takes ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news