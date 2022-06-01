DJ Barksdale has his eyes on the Army Black Knights
DJ Barksdale is out of South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and he currently holds offers from Army West Point and Wofford.When it comes to the Black Knights of Army, the 5-foot-9...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news