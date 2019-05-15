Two-lineman Wesley Horton out of Atlanta (GA) North Atlanta High School has several offers ranging from UNC Charlottle, University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty University, Samford, Western Kentucky, Kent State, Navy, UAB and this weekend, Army West Point. It was on Sunday that Horton, who is a top 2020 target for Army picked up his offer from the Black Knights which was extended by offensive coordinator, Brent Davis. "Yes, we had a great conversation," Horton told GoBlackKnights.com. "He told me about Army and the culture they have up there and also about the success of their football team in recent years. He was very honest in his approach and didn’t try to woo me with all the feature of the school which is something that stood out to me a lot."

Of course the next for Horton relative to his recruiting with the Black Knights is to see his way north to visit the West Point campus. "We didn’t discuss any details (visit), but I will be up there during the summer sometime," stated the 6-foot-4, 265 pounder, who has already taken several visits. "This spring I’ve been all over the place," he acknowledged.. "Coastal Carolina, Syracuse, Western Kentucky, Wofford, Troy, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, UAB, and Liberty."

"I’m very interested in Army West Point, especially with my dad being an Army vet. You know he’s excited as well. I think they’re recruiting me at O-line though and one thing coach told me about that stuck with me is the brotherhood of the offensive line at Army and how essential they are to the success of the team."

It should be noted that the Army Black Knights are recruiting Horton as an offensive lineman.





