{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 10:00:17 -0600') }} football

Does 3-star LB Charlie Ely have interest in Army after pulling in offer?

Free GBK Trial Subscription until August 10th
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Rivals 3-Star LB, Charlie Ely has his eyes on Army West Point
Rivals 3-Star LB, Charlie Ely has his eyes on Army West Point (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

At 6-foot-2, 230 pounder, inside linebacker prospect Charlie Ely is a tackle machine.Ely had a productive 2019 junior season where he compiled 114.5 tackles, 4 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 3 inter...

