Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 11:03:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Does Army have the inside track to Rivals 3-star prospect Tyler Elsdon?

Blactez9bahqn0ffyqev
Rivals 3-star prospect Tyler Elsdon is high on the Army Black Knights
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Last Saturday, there was much anticipation surrounding the visit of 2020 Rivals 3-star prospect Tyler Elsdon to Army West Point.However, the prospect who is out of North Schuylkill High School in A...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}