{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 09:58:00 -0500') }} football

Does Army sit atop the list of schools recruiting Spencer Williams?

Defensive back Spencer Williams during his unofficial visit to Army West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

It was 6-days ago that the Army Black Knights received the commitment from defensive lineman Raleigh Oxndine out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida.There are two other Jesuit prospects that ar...

