West Point, N.Y. – Army West Point football senior DL Dre Miller has been named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is college football's premier award for community service.

The 2024 watch list consists of a record 111 nominees representing players from college football's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Announced recently, the Wuerffel Foundation partnered with Allstate to unify college football's highest community service honors. Eleven of the Watch List nominees will be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be Allstate Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists. Miller was recently nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team as well.

In the community, Miller has worked with the Boys and Girls Club of America and has been active with social initiatives such as the Teens for Literacy program, the NAACP and has advocated for voter registration in local communities.

The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by an illustrious national voting committee, including a fan vote component, and announced on ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12th. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will take place February 1, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

College Football's Premier Award for Community Service and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports, The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy embodies Wuerffel's commitment to being a humanitarian while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Trophy's founding, and the Foundation will recognize the first nineteen recipients throughout the fall season.