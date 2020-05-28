GoBlackKnights - DT Charles Rolenc, ‘My level of interest in Army West Point is very high'

DT Charles Rolenc, ‘My level of interest in Army West Point is very high'
At 6-foot-1, 264 pounds, 2021 defensive tackle prospect Charles Rolenc is only going get bigger and stronger, and that alone would make him an ideal fit for the interior of Army’s 3-4 defense. Curr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news