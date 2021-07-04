DT Kody Harris makes a July 4th commitment to the Army Black Knights
It was back on June 15th that defensive tackle prospect Kody Harris confidentially shared with GoBlackKnights.com that he was leaning strongly towards the Army Black Knights.
“I don’t wanna say too much, but come this fall I think I’ll be making a good call to Coach (Jeff) Monken,” shared the product of (Middletown (DE) Middletown High School.
Needless to say, this really didn’t come as too much of a surprise, because from the very beginning his recruiting, the 6-foot-2, 295 pounder had consistently had the Black Knights atop his list of schools that had offered … which also included Air Force, Howard, and Navy.
But by his own admission, Harris wanted to give himself, along with the aforementioned schools and opportunity to greet and meet one another in person via visits to the respective schools.
However, even with being said and done, when the D-Tackle made his unofficial to Army West Point on June 11th, it was really “Game Over” despite having scheduled visits elsewhere.
And on July 3rd, the DT reached out to us and had this request.
"Would it be possible to move the the interview to today?,” asked Harris. "I think it’s only right I commit to America’s team on America’s day!"
The Moment
“I made the call at 2pm yesterday to Coach (Matt) Drinkall,” Harris told GBK on July 2nd. “I told him “coach I’m ready to make the call” and I could feel how fired up and exited he was through the phone.”
“Right after I got off the phone with Coach Drinkall I got a notification from Coach Monken in less than 30 seconds. He texted me and he welcomed me to the Long Gray Line and the Army Football Brotherhood!.”
The Visit & The Brotherhood
So looking back … how significant was Harris’ unofficial visit to Army West Point when it came to making his college decision?
“I legit felt goosebumps while being on campus, and I kinda knew at that point this was the school for me,” said the confident defensive tackle and newest member of the 2022 recruiting class.
“My relationship with the coaches is amazing. As soon as I got on campus Coach (John) Loose jumped into my arms and gave me a hug, the Strength Coach had dinner with me and my family and was giving my sister advice about starting a new school, and it gave my mom a lot of reassurance with talking with Bonny #97 (Kwabena Bonsu)”
When asked to compare the essence of his visit to the other programs, this is what Harris had to say.
“I think the West Point vibe is completely unmatched by far,” he declared. “The energy and passion is almost indescribable.”
The next step for Harris is find out if he will be entering the program as a direct admit or via the prep school.
“Currently I finished with a 4.02 and I’ll be finding that out soon,” he stated. “I’m hoping direct because I’m ready to get this part of my life officially started. I’m super fired up about my decision and can’t wait to get back to campus for a game this year. My commitment is 100%.”
Defensive Tackle Notable
It’s been a banner couple of months of defensive tackle recruiting for the Army Black Knights. In addition to Harris’ commitment, the Black Knights have pledge from two other D-Tackles in June. You have Bridger Knee and Ryan Scott, who are part of the 2022 recruiting class.
