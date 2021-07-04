DT Kody Harris makes a July 4th commitment to the Army Black Knights

It was back on June 15th that defensive tackle prospect Kody Harris confidentially shared with GoBlackKnights.com that he was leaning strongly towards the Army Black Knights.

“I don’t wanna say too much, but come this fall I think I’ll be making a good call to Coach (Jeff) Monken,” shared the product of (Middletown (DE) Middletown High School.

Needless to say, this really didn’t come as too much of a surprise, because from the very beginning his recruiting, the 6-foot-2, 295 pounder had consistently had the Black Knights atop his list of schools that had offered … which also included Air Force, Howard, and Navy.

But by his own admission, Harris wanted to give himself, along with the aforementioned schools and opportunity to greet and meet one another in person via visits to the respective schools.

However, even with being said and done, when the D-Tackle made his unofficial to Army West Point on June 11th, it was really “Game Over” despite having scheduled visits elsewhere.

And on July 3rd, the DT reached out to us and had this request.

"Would it be possible to move the the interview to today?,” asked Harris. "I think it’s only right I commit to America’s team on America’s day!"