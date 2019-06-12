As we continue our coverage surrounding this weekend’s huge influx of top talent hitting the grounds of Army West Point, defensive tackle Pryson Greer is now a confirmed official visitor.

Needless to say, we will have plenty of post official visit coverage on Greer and the many other prospects who will on hand. Of course, all eyes and ears will be ready to find out if there have been any commitments that are extended to the staff this weekend.

Speaking of commitments, Davon Wells is anxious to make his way up this weekend, but indicated that he is not ready to pull the trigger just yet.

“I am taking my time with my committing,” the 5-foot-10, 168 pounder out of Kissimmee (FL) shared with GBK.

And back to Greer, who is a very hot target and one who the Army coaching staff is excited to see on the banks of the Hudson River and the feeling is mutual.

“Yes sir, I’m taking an OV to West Point and excited and it was Coach [Mike] Viti who offered me on April 29th,” the 6-foot-0, 280 pounder told GBK.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the facilities and creating a relationship with the people of West Point,” added the prospect out of Helotes (TX) O’Connor High School.