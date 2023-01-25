When viewing the impressive stats that quarterback Eli Wisdom put up in 2002, along with his career numbers, you can understand why the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder was Gatorade Player of the Year, Private School Player of the Year (nationally), as well as Arkansas Player of the Year and All-State.

Well, the product of Shiloh Christian High School in Springdale, Arkansas has made his college decision and the dual-threat QB will be playing for the Army Black Knights and attending West Point.

Wisdom selected Army over the likes of other programs such as Tulane, UCF, and UCA.

“Yes, I made that commitment,” confirmed Wisdom in his conversation on Monday with GoBlackKnights.com, following his first-time visit to the academy this past weekend for his official visit.

“Yes it was (first visit), and everything stood out. It’s the coolest and most beautiful place I’ve ever visited. The brotherhood there stood out, and how personal the coaches are. The facilities are top-notch. I spent time with Coach (Jeff) Monken and Coach (Cody) Worley, the most. I also spent time with quarterback Bryson Daily.”