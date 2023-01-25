Dual-Threat QB Eli Wisdom commits: “I’m super excited and I’m 100%”
When viewing the impressive stats that quarterback Eli Wisdom put up in 2002, along with his career numbers, you can understand why the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder was Gatorade Player of the Year, Private School Player of the Year (nationally), as well as Arkansas Player of the Year and All-State.
Those numbers we were alluded to?
• 3,160 yards (64%) and 35 touchdowns.
• 1,483 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns
• Career Passing: 8,267 yards and 94 touchdowns.
• Career Rushing: 3,983 and 62 touchdowns.
The College Commitment = Army West Point
Well, the product of Shiloh Christian High School in Springdale, Arkansas has made his college decision and the dual-threat QB will be playing for the Army Black Knights and attending West Point.
Wisdom selected Army over the likes of other programs such as Tulane, UCF, and UCA.
“Yes, I made that commitment,” confirmed Wisdom in his conversation on Monday with GoBlackKnights.com, following his first-time visit to the academy this past weekend for his official visit.
“Yes it was (first visit), and everything stood out. It’s the coolest and most beautiful place I’ve ever visited. The brotherhood there stood out, and how personal the coaches are. The facilities are top-notch. I spent time with Coach (Jeff) Monken and Coach (Cody) Worley, the most. I also spent time with quarterback Bryson Daily.”
“I told Coach Monken that I’m coming and he goes heck yeah brother that’s the best news I’ve received,” added Wisdom. “I told him I can’t wait to be a part of it and he said it’s the best opportunity you’ll get. And Coach Worley was pumped up too and said it was the best news he’s received too.”
“The deciding factor was the brotherhood really and all the coaches and the opportunities there are. I’m super excited and I’m 100% in.”
