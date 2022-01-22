Dual-Threat QB Quentin Hayes talks Army offer and interest
As the Black Knights attempt to put the final touches on their 2022 recruiting class, the Army coaching staff have clearly utilized all their frequent flyer miles, but making tons of in-home and in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news