End of Season Press Conference with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

The truth be told, the low point of the Army 2021 season was the loss to academy rival Navy, 17-13 back on December 11th.

You could both feel and see it from the players and coaches, along with the fans - it really took the winds out of the sails of the program, albeit for a brief moment.

And we say for a brief moment, because we give credit to Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff, and of course the players, their resilience was evident in their December 22nd Armed Forces Bowl win on a last-second winning field goal by Cole Talley.

The win did not completely erase the ills of the loss to the Midshipmen, but it resuscitated a season that was marked with plenty of successes and of course a winning 2021 campaign as the Black Knights finished at 9-4.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say during today's press conference with the media.