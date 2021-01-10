exas State Championship Bound: Army OL Aigbedion & LB target Bowling
Next up for 2021 Army OL commit Omarrian Aigbedion and Katy High School teammate, Shepherd Bowling, who remains a top Black Knights’ recruiting target is Cedar Hill High School … who they will play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news