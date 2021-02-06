Excited and surprised are Jack Francl’s reaction the Army West Point offer
If you listen to the Army football fan base, they will tell that when Coach Sean Saturnio was named Special Teams Coach back in January 2020, the vibe of the special teams propelled. As such, Satur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news