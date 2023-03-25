Exclusive GBK Interview with Army’s Offensive Weapon: WR Isaiah Alston
After the Black Knights' third session of spring ball, wide receiver Isaiah Alston spoke with Joe Iacono of GBK.
Alston, who is a junior at Army West Point, is known for his offensive firepower. Despite starting only six games last season, he was second in snaps with 320, behind Cole Caterbone. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder also led the team in receiving, with 16 receptions for 269 yards and one touchdown, bringing his career total to 40 receptions for 765 yards and 4 touchdowns.
After the Black Knights' third session of spring ball, Alston spoke with Joe Iacono of GBK
#ICYMI
Just #ICYMI here is a look back on our ‘Looking Forward Series’, as Senior Analyst & Writer Gordon Larson positionally speaking, breaks down personnel heading into Spring Football Camp.
The Offense
• GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 - Black Knights Quarterbacks (3/10)
• GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 - Black Knights Running Backs (3/7)
• GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 - Black Knights Wide Receivers & Tight Ends (2/28)
• GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 - Black Knights Offensive Line (2/25)
The Defense
• GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 - Black Knights Defensive Line (2/14)
• GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 - Black Knights Linebackers (2/17)
• GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 - Black Knights Defensive Backs (2/21)
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel