After the Black Knights' third session of spring ball, wide receiver Isaiah Alston spoke with Joe Iacono of GBK.

Alston, who is a junior at Army West Point, is known for his offensive firepower. Despite starting only six games last season, he was second in snaps with 320, behind Cole Caterbone. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder also led the team in receiving, with 16 receptions for 269 yards and one touchdown, bringing his career total to 40 receptions for 765 yards and 4 touchdowns.

