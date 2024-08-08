When linebacker Joseph Zamot hit our radar, he was a 2025 prospect. However, his designation changed to a 2026 recruit. According to the product of Millville High School in Millville, New Jersey, he wanted to be more experienced, and get bigger and faster before he headed off to college.

GBK Recruiting Analyst A.M. Allan is set to tackle this topic and determine whether he believes the statement is FACT or FICTION.

Allan: Through our conversations with Zamot, he loves the Black Knights coaching staff, along with the state-of-the-art football facilities along with everything West Point has to offer. He has repeated that every time he is on campus the staff treats him like one of the players and of course, we know that means a lot to the linebacker.

He is looking to make his college decision by June of 2025 and we feel that the Black Knights have the edge and there is a strong possibility that he will be the first verbal commit to Army’s 2026 recruiting class.

He currently holds offers from Army, William and Mary, and UPenn, but has also heard from Syracuse, Marshall, University of Delaware, and Monmouth, and he has visited Penn State and Rutgers.