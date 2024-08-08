PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy00OVI0NktTNjdLJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Fact or Fiction: Army is in the driver’s seat for 2026 LB Joseph Zamot

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and 2026 LB Prospect, Joseph Zamot
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and 2026 LB Prospect, Joseph Zamot

GBK Recruiting Analyst A.M. Allan is set to tackle this topic and determine whether he believes the statement is FACT or FICTION.

When linebacker Joseph Zamot hit our radar, he was a 2025 prospect. However, his designation changed to a 2026 recruit. According to the product of Millville High School in Millville, New Jersey, he wanted to be more experienced, and get bigger and faster before he headed off to college.

Allan: Through our conversations with Zamot, he loves the Black Knights coaching staff, along with the state-of-the-art football facilities along with everything West Point has to offer. He has repeated that every time he is on campus the staff treats him like one of the players and of course, we know that means a lot to the linebacker.

He is looking to make his college decision by June of 2025 and we feel that the Black Knights have the edge and there is a strong possibility that he will be the first verbal commit to Army’s 2026 recruiting class.

He currently holds offers from Army, William and Mary, and UPenn, but has also heard from Syracuse, Marshall, University of Delaware, and Monmouth, and he has visited Penn State and Rutgers.


