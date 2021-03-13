GoBlackKnights - Fact or Fiction: Jayden & Kyle Grevious have sights on Army West Point?

The Photo Gallery

As most avid college football fans know, the recruiting at this level can be exciting, but also exhausting, stressful and tiring for all involved. So we are going to turn the tables just a little and bring you into our GoBlackKnights.com fun Saturday morning recruiting article, so let’s get started. I am staring to like what I see from the Grevious brothers, albeit 2020 was their first full season of organized ball {smiling}. With that being said, the more and more I really think about it … I am witnessing both players just beginning to scratch the surface relative to their football talents. And when it comes to the possibilities surrounding these two student-athletes taking their talents to West Point and wearing the Black & Gold of the Army football program … well, there’s plenty of time to assess that narrative. However, the additional points are that Jayden (7th grade) and Kyle (4th grade) Grevious’ dad as well as their uncle played for the Black Knights, Sean and Chris, respectively … both are 2007 grads of the academy.

Jayden & Kyle’s dad and uncle, Sean and Chris Grevious

Hence, this could easily be viewed as the Black Knights having a slight edge when it comes to their eventual recruiting … but again, only time will tell. Both young men have heard their share of Army West Point stories, but they also have their own personal experiences of the historic institution, whereby they have been on three “unofficial” visits to the academy. The first came in 2017 for Army-Eastern Michigan game, that was a nail-bitting 28-27 win for Army on a last second failed two-point conversation attempt on an end-zone pass break-up by safety James Gibson that sealed the win for the Black Knights.

Army Summer Football Camp: Kyle meeting Army fullback coach Mike Viti for the first time

The second coming when the young brothers had the opportunity to witness one of Army’s summer football camps, which provided them an opportunity to meet many of the members of the coaching staff, but also see the staff in action … up close and personal The 3rd and most recent was the game day experience in 2019 when the Black Knights hosted and defeated Morgan State, 52-21. So, who are these players? Let’s start with Kyle, who is the younger of the two. The 4’8”, 125 pound honor-student could end up playing multiple positions as time goes on. Then there’s Jayden, who is a quality athlete on both sides of the ball and checks in at 5-foot-5, 97 pounds. By the time the southpaw hits the 10th grade, he could easily measure in at 6-foot plus, but will need to add some weight to that frame.

The Glue: Wife & Mother, Janine Grevious