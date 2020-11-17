Fact or Fiction: Will RB/LB Joseph Carter be the next to commit?
Currently, RB/LB Joseph Carter holds offers from Army, Liberty, Troy, Elon, Southern University, The Citadel, Marshall, Stetson, Gardner Webb, and Western MichiganWhen it comes to Army West Point, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news