The time has come.

One month remains until the Army Black Knights football team faces ULM on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:00 p.m., and the Black Knights begin the grind of training camp that started today.

The media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono had their post-practice press conference that included Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with 2023 team captains, Jimmy Ciarlo, Connor Finucane, Austin Hill and Leo Lowin.