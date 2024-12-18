Fan Chatter on the 12th Knight Message Board: Transfer Portal

The transfer portal season for college football is in full swing and those who follow Army football, know that one Black Knights’ key offensive standout players of their 2024 season (11-2) in Sophmore RB Kanye Udoh has entered the portal following the Black Knights’ season-ending regular season loss to Navy.

To say that the Transfer Portal and NIL has changed the complexion of the college football scene would be an understatement.

College coaches, fans, and of course the players themselves have a variety of reactions and thoughts on the topics, and here on GoBlackKnights.com, the fanbase, which is one of the most knowledgeable around, have their own thoughts … that vary.

