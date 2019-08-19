There is plenty of optimism swirling around West Point and rightfully so. The Army Black Knights football are just two-weeks away from opening the 2019 football campaign as they will host the Rice Owls on August 30th.

Yes, this is a team that has lost several key members from the 2018 team that finished the season ranked No. 19 in the nation, who went 11-3; defeated Air Force and Navy, 17-14 and 17-10, respectively; CiC Trophy Champions; Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Champions; College Coach of the Year in Jeff Monken, just to name a few accolades.

Despite the loss of players like Darnell Woolfolk, Bryce Holland, Kenneth Brinson, James Nachtigal, Andy Davidson, James Gibson, Raymond Wright, Mike Reynolds, and several others .... the cupboard is not empty by any stretch of the imagination and hence, the optimism around Army West Point.

So, on the “OPTIMISM METER”, what say you?

Our predictions will be forthcoming, but GBK welcomes your 2019 predictions and comments on this 12th Knight Premium Message Board Thread. COME INSIDE and engage with other Army football fans. Thread (CLICK HERE).



