First visit to Army West Point for QB Isaiah Knowles is an eye-opener
For quarterback Isaiah Knowles, it’s been a busy spring, where it has seen the product of Mango (FL) Seffner Christian Academy earn several offers, especially from a few Northeast schools.According...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news