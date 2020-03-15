Florida DE/TE Cole Essek is high on the Army Black Knights
Cole Essek is a 6-foot-7, 250 pound two-way player out of Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. Essek currently holds offers from University of Tennessee Martin, Toledo, Bowling Green, Coas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news