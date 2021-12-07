Following his OV, Athlete Seth Reece commits to the Army Black Knights

Athlete Seth Reece verbally commits to the Black Knights of Army West Point

As we reported just 24 hours ago, the 6-foot-3, 210 pound Seth Reece was truly looking forward to his OV this weekend to West Point and had already named the Army Black Knights as his leader. Well, today he made it official, as he verbally committed to the coaching staff. The Blue Ridge (GA) Fannin County High School product spoke to GoBlackKnights.com in this exclusive post commitment one-on-one and these were the first words to come out of his mouth. “I love it and BEAT NAVY,” bellowed Reece, who was joined on his visit by his parents.

The Commitment Moment

“I’m committed,” shared Reece. “I had a meeting with Coach (Jeff) Monken in his office earlier today. We sat down in his office and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of it and I said yes sir, absolutely I do. Then we shook on it and from there, it was a done deal.”

The Official Visit

It wasn’t just Reece’s engaging chatter with the coaching staff, but the opportunity to connect with so many other folks that make up the Army football program and the academy as well truly left an impression on the athlete. “The people I met in a 2-day period was unbelievable,” he declared. “I have already got bonds with people up there and they just felt like family, I felt at home.” “I met Noah Knapp (O-Lineman), he is an absolute monster and he was a very down-to-earth type guy. He told me a little about West Point and gave some really good advice.” “The football facilities … incredible, everything was just so electric, I could feel the energy,” said the newest member of the 2022 recruiting class. When we asked Reece if his visit met or exceeded his initial expectations, he boldly stated, “EXCEEDED … I was blown away, the coaches and staff were amazing and really gave me an unforgettable experience,” declared Reece. According to Reece, his parents were equally impressed with the weekend visit. “They were blown away, they were in awe at how we were treated,” he stated. “Especially Nick So’oto. He was our guide for the whole visit and he did a great job.”

GBK Analysis