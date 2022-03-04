Football Celebrates the 2021 Season at Annual Banquet

After coach Monken, the ECAC Coach of the Year, spoke about each Firstie, he and Director of Athletics Mike Buddie honored the Army Football players who garnered All-Independent Team accolades from both the Pro Football Network and Phil Steele. In addition to the eleven different players that were recognized during that portion of the evening, outside linebacker Andre Carter II was recognized for his laurels as a Third Team AP All-American, a Second Team Phil Steele All-American, the Pro Football Network Defensive Player of the Year and an All-ECAC Defensive Player.

Army's banquet began with a highlight video, which was followed by a senior ceremony that saw players, managers and student mentors presented with framed jerseys.

The team recognized 27 seniors throughout the event while handing out 11 different team awards. Rich DeMarco , the voice of the Black Knights, served as the master of ceremonies, while head coach Jeff Monken reflected on the 2021 season and shared expectations for the upcoming campaign.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army West Point football team relived the exciting 2021 campaign and honored its senior class on Thursday evening at the Black Knights' annual banquet, held in Ike Hall.

Following the celebration of national honors, the team awards were presented.

Marquel Broughton, Nolan Cockrill, Cedrick Cunningham Jr. and Arik Smith all shared the Creighton W. Abrams Memorial Award as team captains, which was presented by Buddie.

Kemonte Yow was honored with the LTG Garrison Davidson Award, which is annually presented to the graduating senior who maintains the highest military grade, while being further distinguished by his excellence in areas of honor, country, sportsmanship and leadership.

Smith then received his second honor of the night, the Major William C. Whitehead Jr. Memorial Award, for his work in the classroom as he had the highest class standing amongst his teammates. Katie Bell, the Director of Academic Support for Football, bestowed the award.

The 60th Superintendent of the United States Military Academy, Lieutenant General Darryl Williams, then presented the Thomas West Hammond Memorial Award. Cockrill, who represented the team at the East-West Shrine Bowl, was given the honor, which annually recognizes the most outstanding lineman of the season.

Inside linebackers coach Cortney Braswell presented the Col. James B. Gillespie Memorial Award, which celebrates the player who displays outstanding dedication, unfailing performance and consistently contributes to the Army football team, to Smith.

The Col. Joel B. "Dopey" Stephens Memorial Award, presented by Officer Representative Col. Al Boyer, was next on the docket. Casey Reynolds (offense) and Tommy Zitiello (defense) took home the honor, which is given to outstanding performers on the scout team.

Jabari Laws was honored with the Anthony Miller Coaching Staff Award, which recognizes the most inspirational player on the Army football team, as voted by the coaching staff. Quarterbacks Coach Cody Worley presented the honor to Laws, who helped facilitate the drive that led to the game-winning field goal against Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl after battling through injuries throughout his career.

Army Football Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Conor Hughes presented Cockrill with his third honor of the night, the Army Football Lifter of the Year.

Offensive line coach Mike Viti then took the podium to honor Cade Barnard with the 1LT Chase Prasnicki Memorial Award, which recognizes a first-class Cadet who embodies the values of loyalty and the selfless service of Prasnicki, Class of 2010.

Coach Monken presented the next accolade, the Black Lion Award. Presented annually to the football player who best exemplifies the character of Don Holleder, the award is sponsored by and established at West Point by the Army Football Club in conjunction with the Black Lions Association, which provides this award to hundreds of high school football players each year. This year's winner was Broughton.

Monken then closed out the ceremony with the final honor of the evening, the Thruston Hughes Memorial Award, which was given to Carter. Established in 1939, the award is presented to the most valuable player on the team, as voted on by his teammates. In a breakout campaign, Carter racked up an Army season-record 15.5 total sacks, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, forced four fumbles, blocked one kick and tallied one interception in 13 games played. He also recorded 44 total tackles, 32 of which were solo stops.

With the Army Football Banquet in the books, the team will now turn its attention towards the 2022 campaign, which is set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Coastal Carolina. The 12-game slate features six contests at Michie Stadium, as well as the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic against Air Force and the 123rd Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA.