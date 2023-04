Junior Jordan Burrell officially entered his name in the Transfer Portal.

The former Rivals 3-Star player, out of the state of South Carolina, turned down offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Georgia State, Virginia Tech, and others … while his identical twin brother committed to Florida State.

It was just this past Friday that the Burrell family made their way from South Carolina to watch Jordan play in Army’s annual Black & Gold Spring Game.