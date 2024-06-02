This past week the New York Giants signed Elijah Riley, who is coming off of a two-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a free agent.

Prior to being with the Steelers, the 6-foot-0, 205-pounder played with the Philadelphia Eagles (2000-21) and the New York Jets (2021).

From a collegiate perspective, Riley was recruited out of Selden, NY in 2016, with a Rivals rating of 5.3 and offers from 3 FCS schools along with Army West Point, the only FBS school that thought he was worthy of an offer.

Riley made an early impact at West Point, playing in all 13 games of the 2016 season. He finished 6th on the team in total tackles with 47, while leading the Black Knights in interceptions with 3.

Riley played in only 5 games in 2017, dropping to 15th in total tackles with 20, including 1.5 Sacks in addition to 1 interception.

He returned to full status in 2018, starting all 13 games and finishing third in total tackles with 56, third in TFLs with 7.5, and 9th in Sacks with 1.5. His teammates honored him by electing him as one of the three co-captains for the 2019 season.

Riley led the team in interceptions in 2019 with 3, ranked second in total tackles with 68, led the team in TFLs with 8, and Sacks with 4.0, statistics that we seldom associate with cornerbacks.