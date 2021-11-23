Former Army DB Elijah Riley makes First NFL Start

Elijah Riley started at Safety for the New York Jets on Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins two weeks after being signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Riley was very active for the Jets on Sunday, making 2 solo tackles and 4 assisted tackles for a total of 6 tackles.

Riley’s start marked the first time a West Point graduate and Army football player started on defense in an NFL game since Josh McNary started in 2016.

Along with Ali Villanueva of the Baltimore Ravens; Cole Christiansen of the LA Chargers; and Jon Rhattigan of the Seattle Seahawks, Riley is one of four active players on NFL rosters who played for Army and graduated from West Point. Offensive Tackle Brett Toth is currently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

Riley’s skill set continues to improve with experience, and it is no surprise to Army fans that he “brings the lumber” when he hits people even at the next level.

Riley will get another chance to showcase his skills against the Houston Texans at 1PM on Sunday, November 28th.