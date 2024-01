As GBK pointed out 3 days ago, former Army Black Knights and current Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker and special teams stalwart Cole Christiansen and his teammates are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship game and one step closer to Super Bowl LVIII.

Well, today that took place and the Chiefs took down the Ravens, 17-10 and a trip to the Super Bowl on 2/11/24 to take on the winner of the Detroit Lions-San Fransico 49ers game.

Here are few post-game photos of Christiansen, along with members of his family.