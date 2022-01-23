Forward Josh Scovens commits to the Army Black Knights

“Yes sir, I watched the whole game,” said forward prospect Josh Scovens, who committed to the Army Black Knights on January 3rd and who was making reference to Army’s incredible comeback OT win over Navy on Saturday. “It was amazing watching being down big early and keep fighting and never giving up and didn’t stop playing til the clock hit zero.”

“Of course, I can’t wait until I’m just in the environment.”

The 6-foot-5, 200 pounder is a natural wing position player, who is out of Page High School in Greensboro (NC) and he received his offer from Army back on October 25th

“Army has been recruiting me since June and been on me from day one,” said Scovens said to GoBlackKnights.com and whose recruiting has been handled by Head Coach Jimmy Allen.

It was on December 17th that the newest member of the Black Knights recruiting class took his official visit to West Point.

“Yes, my very first time at West Point and what stood out the most was how many resources were there for you to succeed,” he shared. “The culture there was also different everybody supported everybody.”