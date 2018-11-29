



When it comes to the vital fullback position of Army, it is a role within the Black Knights’ triple option whose production is made up of the committee of Darnell Woolfolk (Sr.), Andy Davidson (Sr.), Calen Holt (Sr.), Connor Slomka (Jr.), and Sandon McCoy (So.).

On the season, this committee has combined for a total of 1,596 yards (23 touchdowns), with Woolfolk offering 823 of that milage.

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with Mr. Woolfolk after yesterday’s practice and the Captain and senior out of Endwell, New York talked about how time has flown since he entered the United States Military Academy at West Point, as well as this being his final Army-Navy game. However, if projections come true, what he hopes will occur on December 8th in Philly would be icing on the cake.

“Obviously it has gone by super-fast and when you look at it, I’ve been here for 5-years, but it feels like I’ve been here for 2-3 years,” said he 5-foot-9, 235 pounder, who has accepted the invitation to play in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game.

“The way I would like to see the game is our team going out there and not letting the atmosphere or the other team effect us. We want to focus on ourselves, the brotherhood and that’s what we play for every game. I mean it’s a special scene when it all comes together. Seeing our offense execute in our fundamentals. Seeing our defense make big plays, big stops which they always do. And then coming out on top would be the best way to it this.”