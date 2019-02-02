It’s Showtime!!!

- The Pats vs. Rams - Brady vs Goff - Belichick vs McVay - Gurley vs Pats ‘D’

GoBlackKnights.com has randomly selected several commits from the Army Black Knights 2019 recruiting class to answer the following two questions: 1. Who do you predict to win Sunday’s Super Bowl and the score? 2. Whichever team that you have predicted to win, why do you feel they will be victorious on Sunday?

"I predict the Patriots to win," shared 3-star incoming QB, Dedrick Wilson. "Being a Pats fan since I was 8 years old, I’ve seen Tom Brady prove over and over why he is the GREATEST QB to ever touch a ball. I feel like the Pats can stop LA’s run game and LA’s D can’t stop Tom and the rest of the O. I feel like Goff won’t show up ready to play and Coach Belichick can out coach Sean McVay."

"Patriots by 10, they have way more experience," declared offensive lineman Carson Shaffer.

"I believe that the Patriots are going to win and the score will be 38-31," incoming 3-star LB Spencer Jones stated. "They are going to win because no one is going to beat Brady in his prime."

"Rams 31-21," defensive lineman Dylan Perez declared. "I think the Rams front 7 will be too much for the Pats, putting pressure on Brady equals a win for the Rams in my opinion."

"I pick New England Patriots 21-17, because their defense is strong and of course Tom Brady," shared talented running back, Robert Jones.

"Rams 32-28," said 2-star linebacker, Jonzell Prudhomme. "I don’t think the Patriots will be able to stop the Rams up front on either side of the ball but Brady will keep it close."

"I predict that the Patriots will win 28-21," said big running back, Peyton Hampton. "They will win because they have so many veterans who lead their team. They also will win because Tom Brady is the GOAT."

"I think the Rams have the best chance of winning the Super Bowl this Sunday," said New York product, Justin Lescouflair. "I’m thinking it will be a good game though so a score of maybe 35-28 Rams. I think the Rams are a better put together team and are more well rounded than the Pats. No doubt the Pats will put up a fight though so only time will tell."

"I predict New England to win tomorrow because of the level of greatness that Tom Brady brings to the field in every game," expressed incoming 2-star offensive lineman, Darryl Fuller.

"I think the Patriots will win this year's Super Bowl," shared incoming linebacker prospect Davis Wofford, who is actually on the West Point campus taking in his official visit. "The Patriots lost last year to the Eagles and I think they are playing for redemption. If you think about it, not many teams lose a championship game two times in a row. Therefore I'm rolling with the Pats."