TBT (FREE): Army Black Knights Offensive Starters (vs Rice) As Recruits

Well, this weekend Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knight’s football program bring their 2-0 record back to the grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point to take on the visiting Rice Owls inside Michie Stadium.

Part of the formula that has seen the program grow under Monken, who is now in his 11th year as the mentor to Army football ... remains tied to the Black Knights’ offensive identity, which is running the ball (we will excuse the 2023 campaign).

So, today we take a look at the nation’s leading rushing offense to see what the projected starting lineup looked like as recruits “back in the day”.

This group has averaged 390 yards per game, with an equally impressive 6.84 yards per rush that also includes 8 rushing touchdowns in just two games.