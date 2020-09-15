GoBlackKnights - FREE: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (9/15)

West Point (NY): The Army Black Knights head to week three of their 2020 season. However, they do so with a hiccup in their scheduling.

The 22nd ranked Black Knights were scheduled to host BYU, who is the No. 20 ranked team in the country. Needless to say, Army and BYU fans, but college fans in general are disappointed that the contest has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding the BYU program.

This afternoon, the Army head coach Jeff Monken spoke to and met with the press about Black Knights’ the said cancelation, as well as reflecting on the upcoming contest in 2-weeks against another Top 25 team in Cincinnati and other topics.