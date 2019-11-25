Free Audio: Jeff Monken Pre-Game (Army-Hawaii) Press Conference 11-25-19
West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his weekly press conference during his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.
The Black Knights are coming off of a bye week and are now preparing to travel across country to face off against Hawaii on Saturday.
Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s preparation mode for their upcoming contest on Saturday.
