You're not a subscriber to GBK? Well, the following is one of the reason why you should join in with hundreds and hundreds of other Army football fans:

West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 2nd pre-game press conference of this young 2019 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

For the first time this season, the Black Knights will take their show and 10 game winning streak on the road to Big Ten country, as they take on the No. 7 ranked Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan at Michigan Stadium at 12pm EST on Saturday.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s preparation mode and the upcoming contest this weekend.