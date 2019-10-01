#ICYMI 💯 GBK PROMO - 15 Day Free Trial 💯 Don’t Miss Out On Your Daily Dose Of #ArmyFootball #GoArmy #GoArmyBeatNavy @Rivals CHECK IT OUT HERE ➡️ https://t.co/bEe2K6WPUu pic.twitter.com/HrSKbPNSlT

West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 5th pre-game press conference of the 2019 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

Although the Black Knights are coming off of a bye week, the staff and team have not been dormant at all.

Many of the coaches were on the road recruiting and the team has registered three really solid practices as they prepare for visiting Tulane, which will be a true barometer on where this Army team is and where they can go for the balance of the season.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s preparation mode for the battle of both Army and Tulane are coming into Saturday’s contest with identical 3-1 records, along with addressing some of the rumors floating around surrounding the now vacant head coach job at Rutgers University.