West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 3rd pre-game press conference of the 2019 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

The Black Knights are coming of an emotional and physical double overtime loss to the then No. 7 nationally ranked Michigan Wolverines on the road in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The loss brings the Black Knights to 1-1 record on the year, as they hit the road once again to take on UTSA at 12pm EST on Saturday.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s preparation mode and the upcoming contest this weekend.