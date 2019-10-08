West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 6th pre-game press conference of the 2019 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

Despite going 1-1 in their last two home encounters that were sandwiched in between a bye last weekend, there are areas of play by the Black Knights that have truly frustrated Coach Monken as he has echoed in the last two post game press conferences. And if those deficiencies aren’t resolved by Saturday’s contest, it could actually turnout to be a long season for Army West Point.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s preparation mode for the battle on the road against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky University.