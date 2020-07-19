GoBlackKnights - FREE: Photo-Feature - GBK 2020 Recruiting Class

To say that this has been a busy two weeks for the Army football program would be an understatement.

Last week, the first wave (direct admits) made their way to the United States Military Academy at West Point. This weekend, starting two days ago, the second wave of players for the 2020 recruiting class are trekking from various parts of the country to the West Point campus ... fifty-one student-athletes to be exact.

And if you combine with a couple of solid 2021 commits, Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff are on double-time duty.

GoBlackKnights.com brings you our Non-Premium (Free) Photo-Feature of the 2nd wave of players making their way to New York ... some driving, while others fly-in.

This feature will be ongoing throughout the entire day, so keep checking in.