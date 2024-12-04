FREE: GBK Early National Signing Day Central (12/4/24)

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest & Most Comprehensive Army Football Coverage

The Black Knights, who are currently ranked 23rd in the nation and on Friday will be playing for the AAC Championship, are faced with a recruiting culture that is “slightly” different than that of the NIL and Transfer portal culture, whereby 4 & 5 star players, even 3-star players are exception to rule when it comes to recruits committing to Army West Point. Because at the end of the day, the primary mission of the academy … … To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation. Now don’t get us wrong, the young men that are signing today can ball, and yes, there are several three-star recruits in this class … but even if there weren’t, the equalizer for the Army Black Knights is Coach Monken and his staff.

For the Army coaching staff, there has not been any de-committed from their initial verbal pledge to the other programs and committed to the Black Knights or vice versa … although that can surely change during the course of the day, and we will keep you posted. We also recommend checking out the Early National Signing Day thread on the 12th Knight message board, where fans will be chiming in throughout the course of the day.

Let’s take a look at those prospects who have signed today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2025 recruiting class officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring quotes.

Meet The Newest Members Of The Recruiting Class of 2023

“It feels good to know that I’ll be one step closer to in this process. I’m not really anxious … I’m sort of ready for the next journey.”

“I am super excited for the opportunity to attend West Point and be a part of the Brotherhood.”

“It feels great to be signing and feels like a lot of stress of recruiting has been uplifted. I am definitely anxious for the next step, but excited for what the future holds.”

“Firstly, all glory goes to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the opportunity to play Division 1 football at the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point.” “Secondly, I would like to thank my Dad for being there every step of the way and my Mom for being my biggest supporter and always believing in me.” “Lastly, I’d like to personally thank Coach (Daryl) Dixon for offering me the opportunity to play for the Black Knights.” “It feels amazing to be officially signed and a part of the Army football brotherhood. To be honest, I’m anxious but not nervous at all because I am preparing myself to excel on and off the field at West Point in every way possible. This is only the beginning. GO ARMY, BEAT navy!”

“It feels awesome. Ever since I made the decision to commit, I’ve been excited. Obviously I’m still trying to have a successful senior season in all of my sports, but every time I think about West Point it gets me excited. Once I finish up this school year it’s going to be all about gearing up for this next step.”

“My family and I are getting our affairs in order with this being one of the biggest moments of my life.”

“It actually feels unreal, because this has been a dream for my whole life so it feels like a really big accomplishment to me.”

“It feels great to be signed to an amazing program that will not only set me up for life, but will also give me a chance to play the sport I put my sweat and tears into. This step in my life is a huge decision for me and I’m thankful to have this opportunity of growth and development on and off of the field.”

“I’m super excited about officially being signed. Truthfully I’m just ready to go, not to anxious.”

“It feels amazing to officially be signing to West Point. I always wanted to play at the next level and one of my dreams has finally come true. I am so anxious to play for West Point and I feel like I’ll make a great addition to the team.”

“It feels rewarding knowing all the effort and time put in has led to a great reward. It is definitely a different path than most people, and I know the sacrifice and dedication it’s going to take to succeed there. It’s something that will lead me down the right path in life and I’m excited about that! GO ARMY!”

“It feels great to officially be signed and I’m definitely nervous about the future, but I’m also really excited and I can’t wait to officially be a Black Knight!”

“It feels nothing short of amazing every day to be committed to West Point. The signing day is just a reminder that coming to West Point is even closer. Very blessed to do it in front of family and friends tomorrow.”

“It feels very relieving being able to sign … it was a long process. There’s not a part of my body that is anxious or nervous for this next step. I am ready for what’s to come in the future and excited about the new opportunities.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to officially be part of the Black Knights family, and I am ready to give it my all in the next chapter of my athletic, academic, and military career.”

Early NSD Photo Gallery - Army 2025 Recruiting Class

As we stated during the course of this recruiting season for the Black Knights, the 2025 Black Knights recruiting class is very solid … ... As such and from all of the prospects that make up the 2025 recruiting class, and as this NSD flows, we are looking forward to all of today's signees making it official and GBK will continue to update this Photo Gallery as the prospects officially sign. As they say ... "a picture is worth a thousand words."

