GoBlackKnights.com





Saturday's “practice session” closed out the Army Black Knights’ 2018 summer training camp, that was sparked by a very combative contest, where the fans who were on hand witnessed both the physicality and athleticism of this year’s squad.

However, according to Head Coach Jeff Monken, who was displeased with today’s effort from his team and indicated that there is plenty of work to be done before the team travels to Durham, North Carolina on August 31st to take on the Duke Blue Devils of the ACC.

With that being said, there were plenty of highlights to keep the fans anxious about the opening of the 2018 football campaign.

It is clear to say that Kelvin Hopkins will be the No. 1 guy under center as the season starts ... at least that is our assessment of the QB “battle”.

Even with that being said, when it comes to his ability as a ball carrier, we don’t expect it to be on par with the now departed/graduated Ahmad Bradshaw .... but then again, he turned out to be something special when he took off running the option.

However, Hopkins demonstrated something today and throughout camp that Bradshaw did not have and that is the ability to be an effective passer.

On one occasion, the junior QB found junior WR Chris Gregg on pin-point up the sidelines for big time yardage.