According to Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, it still hasn’t been determined who will start at quarterback on Saturday against Morgan State .... senior captain Kelvin Hopkins or sophomore, Jabari Laws, who ran the offense last week while Hopkins was nursing an injury.

“I’m not sure who it’s going to be,” stated Monken during his weekly Tuesday afternoon press conference.

But before any rumors get started, there’s not QB battle, so fans should put that debate away according to Coach Monken.

“No, Kelvin’s our quarterback if he’s healthy and he’s better than he was last week,” declared the 6th year head coach. “But it’s a great to know that we have a guy that we can put in the game if Kelvin is injured, can’t play or if we just want to change the pace. Jabari did a really good job and I was most impressed with his poise. He didn’t seem nervous and when we had a turnover there in the end the 1st half, he didn’t get rattled. Another one when we were trying to run the reverse play, he didn’t rattle and went out there and continued to perform. He’s not a freshman, he’s been.”

Prior to Saturday’s contest versus UTSA, Laws had 1 rushing attempt for 3 yards against Rice. So if you do the math, the bulk of his offensive production came last week and now his stats for the season/career are as follows:

- 140 yards rushing in 24 attempts for an average of 5.8 per carry

- One rushing touchdown

- Longest run 41 yards

- 2 completions in 2 passing attempts for 18 yards Longest pass = 12 yards

- No passing touchdowns and no interceptions

But Monken had nothing but praise for Laws’ performance last Saturday.

“Starting a rookie quarterback and the first start of his college career, he did a really nice job,” Monken said.



